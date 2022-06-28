Have you ever wondered what it’s like to attend fashion week as a celebrity? We see the images on our social media timelines of celebrities arriving at fashion shows, sitting front row, and gathering at the after-parties, but what’s it like during those moments in between? As glamorous and fun as it may look, there are a lot of moving parts that go into capturing those organized moments of well-dressed celebrities.
For the most recent cycle of Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, photographer Stephen Tayo followed Lucky Daye and his stylist, Alexander-Julian Gibson, around to document their experience for ESSENCE. Ahead, you’ll get an intimate look at what it’s really like to attend Paris Fashion Week as a celebrity.
01
Lucky Daye Attends Paris Fashion Week
Daye does an impromptu photoshoot before the Amiri fashion show.
Courtesy of Stephen Tayo
02
Stylist Alexander-Julian Gibson setting up footwear options.
Courtesy of Stephen Tayo
03
Daye lounging in between shows.
Courtesy of Stephen Tayo
04
Stylist Alexander-Julian Gibson carrying a Diesel Canadian tuxedo.
Courtesy of Stephen Tayo
05
Daye and his stylist getting ready for the Amiri fashion show.
Courtesy of Stephen Tayo
06
Daye and his stylist have an impromptu photoshoot before the Amiri fashion show.
Courtesy of Stephen Tayo
07
Lucky Daye being photographed by the paparazzi.
Courtesy of Stephen Tayo
08
Daye and Kaytranda arriving to a fashion show.
Courtesy of Lucky Daye
09
Daye and his driver pose before heading to the next destination.
Courtesy of Stephen Tayo
10
Daye and his driver being photographed before heading to the next destination.
Courtesy of Stephen Tayo
11
Lucky Daye getting his make-up done before the show.
Courtesy of Stephen Tayo
12
Daye backstage before modeling in the Kid Super fashion show.
Courtesy of Stephen Tayo
13
Lucky Daye modeling in the Kid Super fashion show.
Courtesy of Lucky Daye
14
Daye hangs out a Parisian window wearing Diesel.
Courtesy of Stephen Tayo
15
The Amiri blazer that Lucky Daye wore to the Amiri show.
Courtesy of Stephen Tayo
16
Courtesy of Stephen Tayo
17
Daye runs into comedion/actor Kenan Thompson.
Courtesy of Stephen Tayo
18
Daye and his stylist treat themselves to some fine dining.
Courtesy of Lucky Daye
19
Lucky Daye stops by Russell Westbrook’s showroom for his brand, Honor The Gift.
Courtesy of Lucky Daye
20
Daye and his stylist captured on the streets of Paris.