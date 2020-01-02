Pat Gray / Kabik Photo Group

If there’s anyone who knows how much can change in a year, let alone a decade, it’s former ESSENCE cover girl Lizzo.

The “Truth Hurts” singer reflected on how much her life has changed in the last 10 years with an inspirational post on social media. Her decade began with a lot of grief.

“2009 was the year my daddy died,” she began in the tweet, posted on New Year’s Eve. “2009 was the year I lived in my car & cried myself to sleep on thanksgiving.”

2009 was the year my daddy died



2009 was the year I lived in my car & cried myself to sleep on thanksgiving



2019 is the year my album & song went #1. 2019 is the year I told my mama I can buy her a house



Anything can happen in a decade



Tomorrow is the beginning of ur Anything pic.twitter.com/QEvtGLPT94 — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 31, 2019

Ten years later, the singer said her career turned things around for her life.

“2019 is the year my album & song went #1. 2019 is the year I told my mama I can buy her a house,” she wrote. Anything can happen in a decade. Tomorrow is the beginning of ur anything.”

Previously, Lizzo has been candid about almost wanting to quit music when it didn’t hit with fans right away. She notably released her first solo project six years ago.

“Now the song that made me want to quit is the song that everyone’s falling in love with me for,” she told People magazine a few months ago about her song, “Truth Hurts. “[It’s] such a testament to journeys: Your darkest day turns into your brightest triumph.”

“I’ve been doing the same work but just on different platforms. It just elevates,” she told ESSENCE back in May. “There’s so much I wanna do. I feel like I’ve only scratched the surface of making it or being it. It, for me, is a long journey.”

Lizzo had a banner year in music in 2019, having been nominated for eight Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist and Album of the Year for Cuz I Love You.

Share :