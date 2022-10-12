‘My Story, My Way:’ Lizzo Teases New HBO Max Documentary

Lizzo is a hot topic on everyone’s tongue as of late. Now, the Hip-Hop songstress has a few thoughts of her own to share.

Lizzo took to social media to tease the upcoming release of a new documentary about her life and career. Love, Lizzo will follow the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and now Emmy award-winning superstar as she makes history shifting the sound, soul, and spirit of popular music and culture all while balancing the challenges of life, love and stardom on HBO Max.

Lizzo has already had a big 2022, announcing a new love, releasing a new album, and carting home a new award for her body-positive reality show, Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

Lizzo, winner of the Outstanding Competition Program award for Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.Nicki Minaj (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The documentary looks to highlight the inspirational story behind Lizzo’s humble beginnings to her meteoric rise to fame, with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned elevation to international stardom.

“Growing up, I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started,” Lizzo said in a statement. “I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max. From Cuz I Love You to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album Special, y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process.”

“It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully, I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

The songstress shared the official artwork accompanying her new film, with the caption “Finally telling my story, my way.”

As the film’s official logline promises to reveal the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself.

Love, Lizzo premieres on HBO Max on November 24.