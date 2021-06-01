Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Dead At 20

Prince Williams/Wireimage

We are sad to report that Lil Loaded, the 20-year-old Dallas rapper whose single “6locc 6a6y” went viral in 2019, has passed away. His lawyer has stated he reportedly died by suicide.

The rapper was born Dashawn Maurice Robertson in San Bernardino, California, where he lived until he was 10. His family then relocated to Texas. Robertson’s biggest single, “6locc 6a6y” had been certified gold by the RIAA last week. He was signed to Epic Records at the time of his death.

Another one of the rapper’s popular songs was “Avatar,” which featured rising Chicago artist King Von. King Von passed away last November.

Stanley Gabart, whose production company worked alongside Epic, said to The Dallas Morning News that the young man’s death was a shock. “This kid was on a great path,” Gabart said. “He was struggling with some things we wish we would’ve known about.”

In 2020, Robertson was arrested on a murder charge in connection to the shooting death of Khalil Walker. At the time, Ashkan Mehryari, his lawyer, said that there was “no malice” and that Walker and Robertson were friends. In February 2021, Robertson was indicted on a manslaughter charge.

In his final Instagram story, he wrote, “Dear most high, please forgive me for my shortcomings and all the times I’ve fell short of making you proud and being appreciative of all the blessings that have been put in my life. Sometimes the lines are blurred between being solid and being heartless.”

In an 2020 interview with Complex, Robertson said, “I make all types of music. They might click on one song and think I make one type of music. Then they’ll click on another song and it’ll be something totally different. You’ve just got to go hear for yourself.”

Listen to “6locc 6a6y” below.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24 hours, at 1-800-273-8255.