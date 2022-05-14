Lil Keed Of YSL Passes Away At 24

Rapper Lil Keed has died. He was 24 years old.

The cause of death is not known at this time.

The Atlanta rhymer, who was born Raquid Render, was signed to Young Thug’s YSL Records and 300 Entertainment. His younger brother and collaborator Lil Gotit (real name Semaja Render), confirmed the artist’s death in the early hours of May 14. Lil Keed died on May 13.

Lil Keed was a father to a young daughter, NayChur. His girlfriend, Quana Bandz, is currently pregnant with their second child.

He signed with YSL Records in 2018, after deciding to officially launch his rap career two years prior. He released two albums under the label — 2019’s Long Live Mexico and 2020’s Trapped on Cleveland 3.

Lil Keed also shared a number of mixtapes, including the Trapped on Cleveland series, the two-part Keed Talk to ‘Em projects, Slime Avenue and a collaborative mixtape called A-Team.

His high-pitched delivery, beat selection and pointed lyrics contributed to his popularity. He frequently collaborated with his mentor, Young Thug. Lil Keed was inspired by the rap star, as the two had lived on on the same street.

In 2020, he was named an XXL Freshman, a high honor for emerging hip-hop acts.

His highest charting single was “Nameless,” which peaked at #48 on the Billboard Hot 100. Another song, “Snake,” was viral on TikTok.

Though music had brought him fame, he was most concerned with being a father and spending time with his family. “The most important thing I want my fans to know is that I’m doing all this…for my…daughter,” he said in a 2020 interview with Complex. “I spend all my time with my daughter…Then of course, my mom and my family. I hang with my family.”