Rapper Lexii Alijai, best known for using her talents to rap over Kehlani’s 2015 hit song, “Jealous,” has passed away, her family confirmed on Facebook. She was only 21.

A cause of death has yet to be shared.

The Saint Paul, Minnesota–born rapper, whose birth name is Alexis Alijai Lynch, also released two albums: 2015’s Joseph’s Coat and Growing Pains, released two year later. Along with collaborating with Kehlani, Alijai also worked with Drake, Nas and Def Loaf.

Many celebrities took to social media to remember the young rapper, including Kehlani, who wrote in a caption on Instagram that she’ll miss her “sis.”

“I’m so sick. I’m so angry. I’m confused and my heart is broken. I don’t know why this happened. I don’t know what you’ve ever done but be brilliant, kind, strong, gentle, compassionate,” she began in the lengthy caption.

Other artists, including Wale, Ari Lennox, Ella Mai and Elle Varner, also paid their respects.

Lexii … my God man … — Wale (@Wale) January 1, 2020

Rest in heaven Lexii. You were so sweet and kind to me. I’m so sorry angel. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) January 2, 2020

a sweet soul, gone way too soon, rest in paradise lexii ❤️ — Ella Mai (@ellamai) January 2, 2020

everything thing I did you always supported. u always kept in contact and always showed so much love. we were even working on music together. this one HURTS. ur talent is beyond powerful and inspiring. can’t believe i’m typing this, rn rest up lexii . I luv u sm pic.twitter.com/NUTnEXi6Ea — afro archangel jay (@JAYVERSACE) January 2, 2020

RIP Lexii. It was an honor to know you, work with you, and be a mentor to you. 💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/SUiSAfJMB7 — Elle Varner ⚡️ (@ellevarner) January 2, 2020

