Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

The 2020 American Black Film Festival Honors is set to celebrate filmmaker Lena Waithe and actor Louis Gossett, Jr. for their achievements in film and television.

Waithe, who recently penned the acclaimed film, Queen & Slim, will receive the Industry Renaissance Award, while Gossett, Jr. will be honored with the Hollywood Legacy Award.

In a statement, ABFF Ventures CEO Jeff Friday called the pair “two extraordinary talents.”

“These awards not only recognize how Mr. Gossett’s contributions have propelled the industry forward but also acknowledge a new generation of trailblazers in people like Ms. Waithe, who will continue to create change and new opportunities in film and television for people of color,” he continued.

Presented by ABFF Ventures, the 2020 ABFF Honors will be hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole on February 23 in Los Angeles.

The event will also celebrate the best in Black entertainment with films such as Dolemite Is My Name, Harriet, Just Mercy, and more will be celebrated.

Fans can currently get in on the fun, by voting for Movie of the Year.

Share :