Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Kearemia Baines, famously known as Lady Red Couture, who died on Saturday due to complications from cyclical vomiting syndrome. She was 43.

Jonny McGovern, co-host of the long-running show, Hey Qween, alongside Lady Red Couture, announced the news on social media.

“It doesn’t feel real but the beautiful light that was Lady Red is gone,” he wrote. “I love you baby. I will miss you every day.”

Lady Red Couture was a social media sensation, giving her international audience a glimpse into Los Angeles’ drag and trans communities. Her career also included several movie roles and a national tour with the Drag Queens of Comedy.

It doesn’t feel real but the beautiful light that was Lady Red is gone. #RIPLadyRed I love you baby. I will miss you everyday. pic.twitter.com/IXBT2hhITR — Jonny McGovern (@GayPimp) July 25, 2020

Known for her large personality, she also stood out for her height at 6 feet, 7 inches tall. With heels, Lady Red was well above seven feet, which gained her the nickname of “the world’s largest drag queen in captivity.” A moniker she gave herself, according to IMDbsxdc.

Many celebrities took to social media to mourn this loss.

“Last week I filmed a new Hey Qween interview and Lady Red was out sick so we talked to her as if she was there,” actress Isis King wrote on Twitter. “She was going to film her parts later on, now she’s gone.” King went on to write that the icon would be “missed by many.” Others like Detox, Shangela, Jackie Beat, and many more all posted.

Last week I filmed a new @heyqweentv interview and Lady Red was out sick so we talked to her as if she was there…she was going to film her parts later on, now she’s gone. R.i.p Lady Red. 💔This pic is from my first time meeting her in 2017. She will be truly missed by many 😢 pic.twitter.com/xlzW4hu6Ax — Isis King (@MsIsisKing) July 25, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with Lady Red Couture’s friends and family during this time.