Legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant died suddenly in a fatal helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, California. He was 41.

ESPN reports that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also aboard the aircraft. MSNBC has confirmed that one of Gianna’s teammates, the child’s parent, and the pilot all died in the crash. The Associated Press added that a total of nine people perished in the crash that had no survivors.

Throughout his storied career, which spanned 20 years playing professional basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers, Bryant won five NBA championships.

His records are countless on the court, but since retiring in 2016, Bryant also made a name for himself. Along with penning a children’s book, he was the first professional athlete to win an Oscar for his film, Dear Basketball. It took home the trophy for Best Animated Short.

Bryant leaves behind his wife Vanessa and three daughters.

