Kenya Moore is 50 and fabulous. To celebrate this tremendous milestone, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star jetted off to paradise with the ones she loves for an epic birthday trip.

Moore hopped on a private jet (her preferred way of traveling, based on the most recent episode of RHOA) along with her adorable daughter Brooklyn and headed off to an undisclosed tropical destination. Now that’s how you travel in style!

“Happy birthday to me,” Moore said in an Instagram Story video that showed off her gorgeous villa decorated in gold and silver “50” balloons. Baby Brooklyn sat comfortably at a table set for breakfast as she wished her mom a happy birthday.

One of Moore’s closest friends, Brandon Deshazer, has been capturing some epic moments from Moore’s birthday trip, including this fun day spent parasailing.

Moore’s intimate group of guests have been having a blast all week long, as seen in this cute boomerang photo.

During an exclusive interview with ESSENCE, the former Miss USA promised fans of RHOA that they’ll get to see a more vulnerable side of her in season 13. “For me, it’s just having my heart open and being my most authentic self,” she said. “And whatever that looks like, whether it’s with my daughter, or the state of my marriage, whether it’s with my friends, whether it’s with business – it is what it is. I just am living my life very unapologetically. And I am being the most honest that I probably have been on this show in a very long time.”

Ahead of her 50th birthday, Moore posted this fabulous video of her absolutely crushing the Walk Challenge. As you can see, her signature twirl is still undefeated.

Happy birthday, Kenya Moore!