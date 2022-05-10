Stars Try Their Luck At The 148th Kentucky Derby

It was a star-studded Derby Day in Kentucky, as the annual racing tradition returned in full glamour and glory.

With BMW serving as the first-ever official luxury automotive partner of the Kentucky Derby, the historic Churchill Downs was back at capacity for the first time since 2019 for the 148th running of the historic race.

As 20 horses geared up to hit the track for what’s known as “the most exciting 2 minutes in sports,” stars of the stage, screen, and airwaves donned their smart-casual best, complete with fanciful hats and fascinators (for good luck!).

Stars like Louisville native hip hop star Jack Harlow sparked buzz by hitting the carpet with a slew of his childhood friends and his parents and was spotted on-site shooting a music video with the likes of Drake, Bryson Tiller, DJ Drama, and more. Meanwhile, classic R&B crooners New Edition came dressed dapperly with their personal lovely “Candy Girls” in tow.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 07: Ronnie DeVoe, Shamari Fears DeVoe, Ralph Tresvant, Amber Serrano, Ricky Bell, and Amy Correa Bell attend the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Take a look at the Derby Day action below:

01 Drake, Bryson Tiller, Boy1da, Jack Harlow 02 Jack Harlow Joe Chea 03 Jack Harlow & Friends Joe Chea 04 Ronnie DeVoe, Shamari Fears DeVoe, Ralph Tresvant, Amber Serrano, Ricky Bell, and Amy Correa Bell 148th Kentucky Derby 05 Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivins and Ricky Bell 06 Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge-Brown 07 Brittney Spencer sings the national anthem 08 Taylor Rooks Photo by Joe Chea 09 Druski Joe Chea 10 Elle Smith (Miss USA 2021) Joe Chea 11 Star Jones Star Jones at the 148th Kentucky Derby Joe Chea 12 Daryl Mitchell Joe Chea 13 WWE Stars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Joe Chea 14 Carissa Lawson Joe Chea 15 Lakita McKinney, Broderick McKinney (VP Central Region, BMW North America) Broderick McKinney at the 148th Kentucky Derby Joe Chea 16 Brittney Spencer 17 The horses run The Kentucky Derby