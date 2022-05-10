Stars Try Their Luck At The 148th Kentucky Derby

It was a star-studded Derby Day in Kentucky, as the annual racing tradition returned in full glamour and glory.
With BMW serving as the first-ever official luxury automotive partner of the Kentucky Derby, the historic Churchill Downs was back at capacity for the first time since 2019 for the 148th running of the historic race.
As 20 horses geared up to hit the track for what’s known as “the most exciting 2 minutes in sports,” stars of the stage, screen, and airwaves donned their smart-casual best, complete with fanciful hats and fascinators (for good luck!).
Stars like Louisville native hip hop star Jack Harlow sparked buzz by hitting the carpet with a slew of his childhood friends and his parents and was spotted on-site shooting a music video with the likes of Drake, Bryson Tiller, DJ Drama, and more. Meanwhile, classic R&B crooners New Edition came dressed dapperly with their personal lovely “Candy Girls” in tow.
Take a look at the Derby Day action below: