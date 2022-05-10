Stars Try Their Luck At The 148th Kentucky Derby
By Rivea Ruff ·

It was a star-studded Derby Day in Kentucky, as the annual racing tradition returned in full glamour and glory.

With BMW serving as the first-ever official luxury automotive partner of the Kentucky Derby, the historic Churchill Downs was back at capacity for the first time since 2019 for the 148th running of the historic race.

As 20 horses geared up to hit the track for what’s known as “the most exciting 2 minutes in sports,” stars of the stage, screen, and airwaves donned their smart-casual best, complete with fanciful hats and fascinators (for good luck!).

Stars like Louisville native hip hop star Jack Harlow sparked buzz by hitting the carpet with a slew of his childhood friends and his parents and was spotted on-site shooting a music video with the likes of Drake, Bryson Tiller, DJ Drama, and more. Meanwhile, classic R&B crooners New Edition came dressed dapperly with their personal lovely “Candy Girls” in tow.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 07: Ronnie DeVoe, Shamari Fears DeVoe, Ralph Tresvant, Amber Serrano, Ricky Bell, and Amy Correa Bell attend the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Take a look at the Derby Day action below:

01
Drake, Bryson Tiller, Boy1da, Jack Harlow
02
Jack Harlow
Joe Chea
03
Jack Harlow & Friends
Joe Chea
04
Ronnie DeVoe, Shamari Fears DeVoe, Ralph Tresvant, Amber Serrano, Ricky Bell, and Amy Correa Bell
148th Kentucky Derby
05
Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivins and Ricky Bell
06
Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge-Brown
07
Brittney Spencer sings the national anthem
08
Taylor Rooks
Photo by Joe Chea
09
Druski
Joe Chea
10
Elle Smith (Miss USA 2021)
Joe Chea
11
Star Jones
Star Jones at the 148th Kentucky Derby
Joe Chea
12
Daryl Mitchell
Joe Chea
13
WWE Stars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford
Joe Chea
14
Carissa Lawson
Joe Chea
15
Lakita McKinney, Broderick McKinney (VP Central Region, BMW North America)
Broderick McKinney at the 148th Kentucky Derby
Joe Chea
16
Brittney Spencer
17
The horses run The Kentucky Derby

Loading the player...