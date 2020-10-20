Kelly Price Mourns The Passing Of Her Mother

Kelly Price is an actress, a GRAMMY award winning R&B singer, and songwriter.

But above all — she is a mother, a wife and daughter. Right now, she’s dealing with the hardest thing a child can ever face: losing a parent. Price recently revealed that her mother, Claudia Price-North, died over the weekend.

“It is with so many unexplainable emotions that I must make the acknowledgement that Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 my mother, Claudia Price-North took her last breath and said goodbye to the world,” said Price in a statement obtained by The Grio.

The singer and her two sisters were raised by their mother in Far Rockaway, New York. For Price, who grew up in the church, it was her mother (one of the musical directors) who helped Price discover her gift for singing.

“This is something I wasn’t prepared for, none of us were and I don’t know that anyone under any circumstances ever could be. Respectfully I ask for the sake of her husband, her sister, my sister and myself along with the rest of the family that we be given time to process this loss privately. We know that Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal. We need healing right now, so please keep my family in your prayers,” Price continued.

Earlier this year, the American Soul actress revealed that she lost her beloved grandfather due to COVID-19.

“The joy of this day. Our last time together. The love you had for God, grandma, our family, the church. My heart is shattered into a million pieces,” she wrote.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Kelly Price during this difficult time.