Keke Palmer led a peaceful conversation between protestors and National Guard soldiers at a Los Angeles protest on Tuesday.

In a now viral video, the Good Morning America anchor addresses the soldiers directly and requests that they stand in solidarity with the people, who are protesting against police brutality.

The actress began by denouncing social media posts sent by Donald Trump on May 29 that referenced harming protestors. “When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” he wrote in one tweet, referencing a racist mayor.

“You have a president talking about the Second Amendment as a use for people to come out here and use firearms against the people protesting. This is the message that we’re seeing,” she passionately said to the soldiers.

Watch all of this.

“You have to pay attention to what’s going on! We have a president that’s trying to incite a race war, and when the borders are closed we can’t leave,” Palmer continued. “You have people in here that need your help. This is when you and y’all can stand together with the community, with society, to stop the governmental oppression. Period. We need you.”

One of the soldiers she was appealing to responded, “I agree with you.” He repeatedly nodded his head as she was speaking.

Palmer then asked the National Guard to march with the protestors.

“March with us. March beside us. Get your people. March beside us. Let the revolution be televised. March beside us and show us that you’re here for us. Let’s just do it. We start marching and you march with us,” she instructed.

“Do it, do it please,” she pleaded. “Be the change!”

Palmer’s fellow protestors filmed the scene from various angles and echoed her requests for a show of solidarity. “March with us,” they chanted.

Another one of the soldiers said that they were unable to leave their posts because they had to carry out their assignment of protecting property.

“It will send a huge message,” said Palmer about leaving their posts to protect the protestors.

He offered to escort them down the block, but said that they couldn’t go further. Another protester requested that the soldier take a knee instead. He obliged and was met with cheers. Two of his fellow soldiers followed suit.

“I’m at a loss,” Palmer said. “I don’t know — that ain’t enough for me.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, hundreds of protestors took to the streets Tuesday.