Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss has issued a statement following a shooting at her popular Atlanta restaurant, Old Lady Gang.

Police say a gunman entered the East Point restaurant Friday night, shooting one man inside and injuring two bystanders. The three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

Following news of the shooting, Burruss shared a statement via Instagram.

“My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately, turned into something quite different,” she wrote. “Our prayers and thoughts go out to the individuals that were harmed or in any way negatively impacted.”

“We are aware that this matter is being actively investigated by law enforcement and we are cooperating with law enforcement to bring to justice those involved. As African-American business owners, it has been our goal to invest in our community by bringing jobs, quality dining, and a positive experience to the greater Atlanta area; we hope that you know and understand that the acts of violence that occurred yesterday evening do not, in any way, serve as a reflection of OLG or its values.”

Burruss continued, “We appreciate all of the love and prayers that have come our way and we encourage anyone with any information regarding any aspects of the events that occurred to please reach out to law enforcement as soon as possible.”

Burruss opened the first Old Lady Gang restaurant in 2016 with her husband Todd Tucker on Atlanta’s Peters Street. Following the success of that location, the pair opened a second location in East Point.

Police are investigating the shooting and “actively looking for a suspect.”