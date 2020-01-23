(Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival )

Nearly two months after his sudden death, Juice Wrld’s cause of death has finally been revealed by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in Chicago.

According to the Chicago Tribune, an autopsy conducted on Juice, whose birth name was Jarad A. Higgins, revealed that the rising star’s life was taken by an accidental overdose oxycodone and codeine.

The 21-year-old rapper died December 8 after having a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport as police officers and federal agents reportedly hunted through his luggage in search of drugs and guns.

During a search of the rapper’s luggage, federal agents found drugs, including 41 “vacuum-sealed” bags of marijuana and six prescription bottles filled with codeine cough syrup. The agents, who were already at the airport after getting a tip that the rapper might be carrying contraband, also uncovered guns, bullets and a high-capacity ammunition magazine.

Two of Juice’s bodyguards were arrested and charged with various misdemeanors in connection with the search.

Juice’s full autopsy results and his full toxicology report haven’t been completed yet, but they’re expected to be available soon.

Back in December, Juice’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti, told police that the rapper “takes Percocet and has a drug problem,” according to The Chicago Tribune.

Juice was transparent about his difficulties with drugs and his mental health issues in the press and on social media. He used his struggles as a point of connection with his young fan base, encouraging them to be vocal about the problems they were experiencing and not suffer in silence.

RIP Juice.

