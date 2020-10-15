John Legend Performs Emotional Tribute To Wife Chrissy Teigen At Billboard Music Awards

True love endures all things. And John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen recently reminded the world of just how true that is.

Legend honored his wife of 7 years with an emotional performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards just weeks after losing their third child from pregnancy complications.

“This is for Chrissy,” Legend said as he began his performance Wednesday night, before singing “Never Break” from his latest album. Teigen was pregnant with the couple’s third child, a little boy they named Jack, when the pair experienced the heartbreaking loss.

“John Legend is one of my favorite people on this planet and it’s easy for us all to feel that way about him because he and Chrissy both just have this warm way of inviting us into their world, both the highs and the lows,” BBMAs host Kelly Clarkson said when she emotionally introduced her friend. “My heart, obviously all of our hearts, go out to both in this very difficult time and I’m thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us.”

The lyrics to Never Break are as beautiful as they are painful in light of the tragedy. “I’m not worried about us, and I’ve never been,” Legend sang. “We know how the story ends.”

“We got a good thing baby,” Legend sang. “Whenever life is hard, we’ll never lose our way. We both know who we are. Who knows about tomorrow? We don’t know what’s in the stars. I just know I’ll always follow the light in your heart.”

The couple updated the world on Oct. 1, sharing the devastating news of their loss via social media.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen wrote. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”