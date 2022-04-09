Happy 35th Birthday, Jazmine Sullivan!
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
By Rivea Ruff ·

Jazmine Sullivan is 35 and fabulous! The now TWO-TIME Grammy-winning vocalist and ESSENCE Festival headliner who sings songs that speak directly to a young Black woman’s soul is celebrating a milestone birthday today. Of course, we can’t let this one pass by without some celebration!

From “Lions, Tigers & Bears” and “Bust Your Windows,” to “Pick Up Your Feelings” and “Tragic,” this powerhouse songstress has taken us on a relatable musical journey from heartbreak and longing to self-acceptance and sh*t-talking braggadocio.

With vocal runs and range that rival some of the greats and trend-setting looks that make her a curvy-girl style icon, Jazmine is always setting the bar higher and exceeding already high expectations.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

So, as she celebrates year 35, take a look back at some of her flyest moments over the years. Cheers to the next 35!

01
2008 Grammy Nominations Concert
02
2010 Soul Train Awards
03
2010 BET Help for Haiti Concert
04
2014 ESSENCE Festival
05
2015 RocNation Samsung Concert
06
2015 Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration in Philadelphia
07
2016 Grammy Park Artist Spotlight in Brooklyn, NY
08
2016 Black Girls Rock! Performance
09
2016 GRAMMY Awards
10
2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens
11
2018 Black Girls Rock! Aretha Franklin Tribute
12
2019 Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala
13
2021 Soul Train Awards
14
2021 BET Awards
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
15
2021 Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
16
2021 Day N’ Vegas Concert
Photo by Joe Chea
17
2022 Grammy Awards

