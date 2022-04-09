Happy 35th Birthday, Jazmine Sullivan!

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jazmine Sullivan is 35 and fabulous! The now TWO-TIME Grammy-winning vocalist and ESSENCE Festival headliner who sings songs that speak directly to a young Black woman’s soul is celebrating a milestone birthday today. Of course, we can’t let this one pass by without some celebration!

From “Lions, Tigers & Bears” and “Bust Your Windows,” to “Pick Up Your Feelings” and “Tragic,” this powerhouse songstress has taken us on a relatable musical journey from heartbreak and longing to self-acceptance and sh*t-talking braggadocio.

With vocal runs and range that rival some of the greats and trend-setting looks that make her a curvy-girl style icon, Jazmine is always setting the bar higher and exceeding already high expectations.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

So, as she celebrates year 35, take a look back at some of her flyest moments over the years. Cheers to the next 35!

01 2008 Grammy Nominations Concert 02 2010 Soul Train Awards 03 2010 BET Help for Haiti Concert 04 2014 ESSENCE Festival 05 2015 RocNation Samsung Concert 06 2015 Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration in Philadelphia 07 2016 Grammy Park Artist Spotlight in Brooklyn, NY 08 2016 Black Girls Rock! Performance 09 2016 GRAMMY Awards 10 2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens 11 2018 Black Girls Rock! Aretha Franklin Tribute 12 2019 Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala 13 2021 Soul Train Awards 14 2021 BET Awards Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET 15 2021 Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 16 2021 Day N’ Vegas Concert Photo by Joe Chea 17 2022 Grammy Awards