Happy 35th Birthday, Jazmine Sullivan!

Jazmine Sullivan is 35 and fabulous! The now TWO-TIME Grammy-winning vocalist and ESSENCE Festival headliner who sings songs that speak directly to a young Black woman’s soul is celebrating a milestone birthday today. Of course, we can’t let this one pass by without some celebration!
From “Lions, Tigers & Bears” and “Bust Your Windows,” to “Pick Up Your Feelings” and “Tragic,” this powerhouse songstress has taken us on a relatable musical journey from heartbreak and longing to self-acceptance and sh*t-talking braggadocio.
With vocal runs and range that rival some of the greats and trend-setting looks that make her a curvy-girl style icon, Jazmine is always setting the bar higher and exceeding already high expectations.
So, as she celebrates year 35, take a look back at some of her flyest moments over the years. Cheers to the next 35!