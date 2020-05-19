The 90s may have been the peak era of R&B, but the 2000s were definitely a close second! And we have 112 and Jagged Edge to thank for that.

You’ll often see debates on social media about the rival quartets, and who had the better R&B hits, so it’s only right to bring this battle to the internet mainstage. The only thing stopping us from getting the Verzuz battle we’ve all been waiting for? A green light from Jermaine Dupri.

Following the Ludacris Verzuz Nelly battle, co-creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland discussed the potential of a Bad Boy Verzuz So So Def battle with one question from Swizz to Dupri: “Can you make that happen? Can you make that happen JD?”

“A lot of people say what they want to see, but can you pick up the phone and make that happen? I would love to see Jagged Edge Verzuz 112. Get them on the phone JD,” he continued, referencing Jermaine Dupri. “Let’s go.”

Timbaland chimed in, “Come on now. Don’t play no games.”

As fans wait to see if an R&B boy band battle will actually happen, those holding their breath on a Brandy Verzuz Monica battle can finally stop. Brandy recently revealed that Monica turned down the opportunity, crushing our 90s fangirl dreams.

“I heard that she doesn’t want to do it,” said Brandy during a recent interview with Frank Ski. “The last thing I heard was she pretty much turned it down, she didn’t want to be a part of it, but I understand.”

She continued, “I love what they’ve been doing with that platform. I think it’s just a great way to share music and celebrate. The way Jill [Scott] and Erykah [Badu] did it—that’s the way to do it.”