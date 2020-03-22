Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sabrina Dhowre, the wife of actor Idris Elba, has tested positive for coronavirus. Dhowre shared the news with Oprah Winfrey as part of the media mogul’s Apple TV+ series Oprah Talks COVID-19.

“As soon as I heard that Idris was potentially exposed, I was on my way anyway and I wanted to be with him, I think that’s an instinct as a wife you just want to go and take care,” Dhowre told Winfrey. “We didn’t change the way we interacted. I could have made a decision to put myself in a separate room or maybe stay away and I’m sure people are making those decisions, they’re tough decisions to make. But I made the decision to want to be with him and still touch him.”

Elba announced last week that he’d tested positive for COVID-19 after finding out he’d been in contact with someone who’d contracted the virus. The actor added that he did not show symptoms of the virus and urged others to stay home “and be pragmatic.” Dhowre told Winfrey that she also shows no symptoms.

New episodes of Winfrey’s COVID-19 series will roll out weekly on Apple TV+ for free and clips can be viewed in Apple News. Oprah Talks COVID-19 will include conversations with experts and people affected by the virus on ways to handle the crisis.

You can stream the first episode of Oprah Talks COVID-19 with Idris Elba at apple.co/-oprahtalks.

