Idris Elba And Wife Sabrina Share Coronavirus Update With Fans

Actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre are still in quarantine after contracting COVID-19, so the pair took to social media to give fans an update about their condition.

Elba told those on social media that both he and Dhowre “still feel ok so far with no changes.” The couple previously stated that they had no symptoms of the virus when they were tested. It’s been reported that some carriers of the virus are asymptomatic.

Hoping everyone is coping with this $@@!! Currently still quarantine.. Sab and I still feel ok so far with no changes. Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this. 🤔At some point we’d like to go home to London. Bsafe pic.twitter.com/M9wppoSa7i — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 25, 2020

However, the actor did share that while he hasn’t really shown any symptoms, he did have body aches and a headache the day he got tested.

Dhowre also responded to those who felt she was too excited to have contracted the virus from her husband, explaining to a friend on Instagram Live, “I already saw him before he got tested, so I was going to get it anyways. It’s nothing to be excited about. I hope you’re staying at home. I hope you’re taking care of your family.”

Elba added that doctors told the couple they would be immune to the virus “for a certain time since out antibodies fought this.” The pair hope to return to London as soon as they can.

