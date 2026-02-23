ICYMI: Teyana Taylor Wears Burberry, Chase Infiniti Wears Custom Louis Vuitton, And More.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Hollywood’s finest gathered in London this past weekend for the British Academy Film Awards. There, Teyana Taylor embraced British heritage in Burberry and Chase Infiniti stepped out in custom Louis Vuitton.

In more Louis Vuitton news, the house unveiled its new LV Tilted sneaker, tapping into the rising ballerina-inspired sneaker trend. Then, Saint Laurent launched its Summer 2026 campaign.

Meanwhile, UGG partnered with Hidden.NY to release just 176 pairs of a limited-edition collaboration. And, rounding out the fashion updates, The North Face introduced its first Jaida collection for Spring/Summer, designed to keep you active in the warmer months.

Teyana Taylor Wears Burberry

With the Burberry show taking place today and the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) having wrapped up yesterday, it felt like the BAFTAs was the perfect moment to step out in Burberry. Taylor chose a brown silk gown featuring a sculptural cowl neckline that framed her head in a soft, floral silhouette, while an elongated train cascaded behind her in generous folds of fabric.

Chase Infiniti Wears Custom Louis Vuitton

Chase Infiniti wore a plum strapless gown by Louis Vuitton, designed with a fitted silhouette that flared at the knees into a sculptural ruffle, swaying elegantly with every step down the red carpet. She styled her natural curls in a sleek, high ponytail, accessorizing with dangling diamond earrings and delicate diamond bracelets and rings adorning both hands.

Louis Vuitton Released Their LV Tilted Sneakers

The low-top LV Tilted Sneaker from Louis Vuitton draws on classic skate style and debuted in the Men’s Spring-Summer 2026 lineup. Its streamlined silhouette features balanced soles and a tilted logo on the padded tongue, a nod to skate culture. Monogram Flower and Damier details accent the rubber outsole, while heritage touches like the VVN leather enchape refine the upper.

Saint Laurent Releases Summer 2026 Campaign

2025’s hottest brand, Saint Laurent, unveiled its Summer 2026 collection, spotlighting oversized jewelry, exaggerated sunglasses, and voluminous satin silhouettes—from bubble-hem dresses to dramatic trench coats—delivering bold proportions with a sleek, modern edge.

UGG x Hidden.NY Capsule Collection Is Available Now

The limited-edition UGG x Hidden.NY Capsule Collection is now available at UGG, reimagining two iconic silhouettes through Hidden’s lens of utility, comfort, and modern escapism. The UGG x Hidden PPF Hardware Boot updates the Classic Short with a rugged lug sole, metal heel plate, and crampon-inspired hardware, while the PPF Hardware Tasman focuses on enhanced internal comfort with premium sheepskin and subtle Hidden branding.

Alaïa Unveils Their Winter/Spring 2026 Campaign

Steven Meisel photographs Alaïa’s Winter Spring 26 campaign, marking Pieter Mulier’s final collaboration with the Maison and continuing its tradition of working with top photographers. The campaign’s sculptural, minimalist compositions place the body and garments at the center, treating them as living sculptures, while the diverse casting reflects Alaïa’s vision.

The North Face Launches The Jaida Collection For Spring/Summer 2026

The North Face has launched its SS26 Jaida collection, a new women’s activewear line designed for performance, durability, and all-day comfort across workouts, outdoor pursuits, and everyday movement. Crafted with an innovative, buttery-soft yet resilient fabric and featuring FLASHDRY™ moisture-wicking technology, the collection includes bras, leggings, shorts, tops, and jackets incorporating the brand’s technical edge.

The Jaida collection is available now in stores and online, with prices ranging from $50 to $130.