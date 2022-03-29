From The Big Screen To Behind The Scenes: 5 Hollywood Starlets That Launched Their Own Production Companies

01

Taraji P. Henson – TPH Entertainment

It was recently announced the famed Empire actress inked a deal with BET Studios to produce original content across various verticals. In Fall 2020, Henson launched TPH Entertainment alongside production partner Christine Conley with leading projects like “TWO-FACED” with Bron Entertainment, in which Henson will make her film directorial debut. “SORCERORITY” is also on the roster, which will be co-produced with Game Changer Films and Gabrielle Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions. “BET has always been the foundation of my fanbase and a huge supporter of me throughout my career,” Henson said in a news release. “BET Studios understands and perfectly aligns with my vision of why I founded TPH Entertainment, to increase opportunities and create content that will challenge audiences and inspire new perspectives. I am so excited to join them and for the incredible content we will create together. This partnership will be for the culture.”