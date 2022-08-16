Courtesy of Brand

Earlier this year, Lori Harvey spoke to ESSENCE at the 2022 Met Gala and revealed her secret to great abs. Since then, the internet has been obsessed with pilates and trying to discover what else Harvey does to maintain such a killer figure. Well, her latest partnership with Gymshark gives a bit more insight into her lifestyle around fitness. We’re not so certain that wearing the same workout attire as Harvey will guarantee a six-pack, but we do know when you look good, you feel good, and perhaps, cute Gymshark sets influence gym performance too, so it counts for something.

As the conditioning brand is on a journey to expand its fitness category to women who utilize different fitness methods beyond the weight room, Harvey made the perfect candidate for the new Gymshark ambassador. “Driven in business and personal growth, we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Lori to the Gymshark family and be a part of her ongoing training journey,” Sennai Atsbeha, VP of Brand Marketing, stated in the release.

In celebration of Harvey’s new ambassadorship, she chatted with ESSENCE to give us all the details on what to expect in the near future.

ESSENCE: Ever since you revealed that pilates is your secret to killer abs, the internet has been obsessed with pilates. How do you plan to utilize this new ambassadorship to promote healthy choices and lifestyles, given your influence?

Harvey: With this partnership, I hope I can inspire people to set and achieve their fitness goals – and look good in some new Gymshark while doing it.

What are you most excited about for your new partnership with Gymshark?

I’m super excited to be the face of a new collection (launching Fall 2022) because it’s made especially for my favorite type of workouts! Stay tuned.

Have you always been a fitness girl? What keeps you motivated to stay active?

Yes, I’ve always been active in some way since I was a little girl. Working out is a form of self-care for me, and I like pushing myself to look, feel and be my best self. My days are always better when I start with a good workout.

Why was Gymshark the right partnership for you? Is there anything you’re eager to do together while you merge platforms?

I’ve always been a fan of the brand, so when the opportunity came about for us to collaborate, it was a no-brainer for me. We have some really exciting collections and content coming soon that I can’t wait to share with everyone.