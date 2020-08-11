Garcelle Beauvais Recalls How A Stranger Once Mistook Her For Her Biracial Sons’ Nanny

You would think after all this time, White folks would recognize that there are many shades of Blackness.

Earlier this week a plethora of Bravolebrities joined E!’s Nina Parker for a candid roundtable discussion on the state of being Black in America called Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment. During the conversation, Garcelle Beauvais of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recalled an instance in which a stranger had mistaken her for a nanny.

“She said something to me in Spanish and I said, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t speak Spanish,’ and she said, ‘You’d make more money if you spoke Spanish,'” Beauvais revealed.

“I thought, ‘Well, does Telemundo pay a lot? As an actress, maybe I need to speak Spanish,'” remembered Beauvais.

The newly minted Real Housewives star has had a decades long career, most notably in her role as ‘Fancy’ of The Jamie Foxx Show. “When she realized one of my boys came up to me—and they were smaller—and he said, ‘Mommy,’ and she completely turned bright red and ran off because she realized they were actually my kids,” she said.

“So, you see it in all different ways, almost on a daily basis,” Beauvais said of experiencing forms of racism. Unfortunately, this happens to many of us.

During the special, stars also discussed racial inequality, Black Lives Matter and more.