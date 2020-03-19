Instagram

Celebrities, they’re just like us. And after much of Hollywood was essentially shut down in an effort to protect talent and crew from the novel coronavirus, many of them are at home just like us watching the days go by.

It’s why Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot had the idea to call on her celebrity friends to help lift the spirits of those who are losing their minds while staring at their four walls.

She asked celebrities, including our favorites Zöe Kravitz, Maya Rudolph and Leslie Odom Jr., to join her in singing John Lennon’s 1971 classic “Imagine” in a new video on Instagram.

Other celebrities featured in the video included Jimmy Fallon, Kristen Wiig, Sia, and Norah Jones among others.

In a caption, Gadot wrote in part: “We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us.”

By Thursday, the video had been viewed more than 3.6 million times.

Almost 9,000 Americans have tested positive for COVID-19, killing 149 people, CNN reports, which also noted that within 24 hours cases have grown by 40%.