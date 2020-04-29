Gabrielle Union Does A Mental Health Check-In In New Budweiser PSA

Gabrielle Union kicks off a star-studded celebrity video call in Budweiser’s latest PSA. The quick but meaningful clip features Dwyane Wade, Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs doing a group check-in from COVID-19 social distancing.

It begins with the actress, producer and beauty entrepreneur twirling her curls in her fingers before the arrival of the call’s first attendee Hamilton’s Emmy Raver-Lampman. The two joke about the fact that they’ve been watching “all the shows” due to their forced isolation before being joined by black-ish star Diggs. Next come Rae and Orji, who are trying to burn and eat all the carbs respectively in the name of self-care.

When people ask about her hubby’s whereabouts Union responds that Wade is stress baking with the rest of the country.

After Wade comes over to talk to the group they each play around with one another, using the classic “Washuppppp,” greeting before getting real about how the pandemic is impacting their mental health.

They exchange inquiries about how their parents are, before giving one another a heartfelt, “how are you?”

The video is a part of Budweiser’s campaign to encourage Americans to prioritize checking with loved ones who might be struggling with the effects of prolonged social isolation. At the end of the clip, contact information for the Salvation Army’s nationwide hotline is provided. The organization launched the hotline in April to address rising anxiety levels in the country due to panic and uncertainty about COVID-19.