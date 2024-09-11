Frankie Beverly, Legendary Soul Singer And Founder Of Maze, Dies At 77

Photo Credit: Leon Bennett

Frankie Beverly, the legendary R&B singer, songwriter, and producer, passed away on September 10, at the age of 77. His family announced the news early Wednesday morning, with a heartfelt post on social media.

“Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience,” the excerpt said. “During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way. This period is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly. He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends. Love one another as he would want that for us all.”

Frankie Beverly, of Frankie Beverly & Maze, has died at 77 pic.twitter.com/dYPPVfP1aY — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 11, 2024

Born Howard Stanley Beverly on December 6, 1946, in Philadelphia, Beverly’s career spanned over six decades, leaving an indelible mark on soul, funk, and R&B music. His journey began in the 1960s with doo-wop group The Blenders, followed by regional success with The Butlers. However, his true breakthrough came when he formed Maze, originally called Raw Soul, in the early 1970s.

Maze’s unique sound caught the attention of Marvin Gaye, who invited them to tour as his opening act, giving Beverly’s band their big break. In 1977, Maze released their self-titled debut album, which featured hits like “Happy Feelin’s” and “While I’m Alone.” Over the years, Maze released iconic hits such as “Joy and Pain,” “Before I Let Go,” and “I Can’t Get Over You.”

Beverly was well known with the ESSENCE Festival audience, donning his all-white stage outfits and rocking the crowd with his signature smooth vocals. He became a beloved staple at the event, headlining the festival on several occasions, exciting fans with timeless songs and unforgettable performances.

In July, Beverly took his final bow at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, where he was honored in a heartfelt tribute curated by Bryan-Michael Cox. With performances by stars like Anthony Hamilton and Tony Lindsay, Beverly was celebrated for the decades of joy he brought to fans.