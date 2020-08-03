Ryan Breaux, the 18-year-old brother of singer Frank Ocean, has reportedly died.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that the accident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when the car that Breaux and his classmate Ezekial “Zeek” Bishop were in “appeared to leave the roadway and collide[d] with a tree in the center median” in the Thousand Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles.

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered the vehicle engulfed in flames,” the sheriff’s office said. “The two occupants of the vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ventura County Fire Department.”

CBS Los Angeles reported that the car “was severely damaged” and “cut in half on impact.” Authorities told the news outlet that speed appeared to have played a role in the crash. It is unclear who was driving.

Our hearts and prayers are with Frank and his family. RIP @rryanbreaux ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1F2bQY58qI — Blonded. (@blondedocean) August 2, 2020

Tributes to the younger Breaux began to spread on social media soon after reports of his death began to emerge.

Sango, the Seattle producer who collaborated with Frank Ocean on the song “Cayendo,” tweeted “Rest In Peace Ryan Breaux” on Sunday evening.

One of Breaux’s friends was also Paris Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan’s son, who wrote a lengthy post, remembering both men.

“To my brother, who was talented beyond belief, possessed a heart of gold, had an energy that was infectious, a smile & laugh that lifted everyone’s spirit, and was a loyal and authentic friend to anyone he knew,” he wrote in an Instagram post.