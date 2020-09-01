Here’s Everything We Know About Niecy Nash’s Wife, Jessica Betts

Black love is a beautiful thing. Especially when that Black love involves one of our favorite aunties —Niecy Nash.

On Monday, The Claws star confirmed she tied the knot on Aug. 29 in a series of sweet Instagram posts shared between her and her new boo, Jessica Betts. Nash captioned the pic, “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts 💍 @jessicabettsmusic #LoveWins🌈.” Meanwhile, Betts shared the same pic and wrote, “I got a whole Wife.”

While fans may have been shocked (or found out in that moment that Nash was already divorced from her previous husband), no one can deny just how cute this new pair are together.

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts were married on August 29, 2020 | Photo via JessicaBettsMusic’s Instagram

And it seems like love may have been blooming between the pair for quite some time, though many of us were first introduced to Nash’s relationship with Betts through the news of the couple’s nuptials. Here are a few things to know about Nash’s new wife, Jessica Betts.

She appeared on an episode of Claws back in 2018.

Nash and Betts are not new to this, they’re true to this. Betts shared a video back in 2018 of the two “hanging out” on set as homegirls after she appeared in an episode of Claws, as the character Nadege. While we’re unsure when the pair went from homegirls to more than just friends, but they still look cute (and happy) back then anyway.

She’s a musician.

Not only is Betts beautiful, but the girl can sang too. She’s a singer and musician professionally, and has worked with numerous artists on tour, including K. Michelle. According to her bio, her music is influenced by the classic works of Aretha Franklin, Sam Cooke, Whitney Houston, Lauryn Hill, Kim Burrell, Tracy Chapman and more. Back in 2016, Nash praised her musical talent on Instagram. “Jessica Betts is an artist that feeds your soul,” the actress shared in the video. “I love you, Jessica!” Betts also competed in and won the first and only season of the reality competition series The Road to Stardom With Missy Elliott.

Nash sang one of Betts’s original songs, “Catch Me,” on the set of Claws.

As fate would have it, Nash’s portrayal as a bride in Claws would foreshadow her future with Betts, with her even wearing a wedding dress at the time they recorded this video. “This woman of God, I’m honored and blessed in her presence. She’s anointed and appointed,” Betts wrote in her caption showing behind the scenes footage from the sitcom.