Every Single Black Person At The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Understood The Assignment

This past Saturday, the 2021 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic took place at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Los Angeles. Returning after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Black entertainers made sure to make up for lost time when it came to dressing for the occasion.

Floral patterns and shades of pink, yellow and green dominated the scene in the California hills as guests sipped glasses of Veuve Clicquot champagne and snapped photos against the scenic background. The afternoon consisted of picnicking, a Polo Match, and good old-fashioned carrying on among Hollywood’s LA elite, from Gabrielle Union and Keke Palmer to Jodie Turner-Smith and Logan Browning. And as we mentioned, these stars left no fashion stone unturned. Scroll below to see the fabulous looks from the day.