Evelyn Lozada Remembers Stepfather Who Died From COVID-19

Reality star Evelyn Lozada is remembering her stepfather, who passed away after contracting the novel coronavirus.

In a sentimental post shared to Instagram, the Basketball Wives star remembered the man who’s been there for her since she was a little girl.

“On Monday 4/6/20 I lost my stepfather Larry to Covid-19,” she began in a caption. “Larry, as you sit in heaven enjoying the company of God, I say thank you for the great memories & thank you for being the greatest stepfather a girl can ask for! Happy birthday in paradise.”

Many of Lozada’s friends commented with their condolences, including Keri Hilson, Angie Martinez, and fellow reality star Somaya Reece.

Lozada’s stepfather is among the 23,000 people who have died from the novel coronavirus in the U.S. with more than 120,000 worldwide.

Our prayers and thoughts go out to the reality star and author’s family during this difficult time.