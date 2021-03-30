Warmer weather and longer days are moving in, so you already know our ladies are turning up the heat!
Beach vibes, dewy makeup looks and BAWDY seems to be the theme of this week’s star gazing roundup, with beauties including Meagan Good, Ciara, Winnie Harlow, Normani, Tabria Majors, Gabrielle Union, Toni Braxton, Lori Harvey and many more joining in on the fun.
Keep scrolling below for a look at a few of our favorite celebrity photo-ops of the week.
01
Winnie Harlow
Photo Credit: @winnieharlow Instagram
02
Normani
Photo Credit: @Normani Instagram
03
Tabria Majors
Photo Credit: @mttalves
04
Ciara
Photo Credit: @Ciara Instagram
05
LeToya Luckett
Photo Credit: @letoyaluckett
06
Nyma Tang
Photo Credit: @wattsupphoto Instagram
07
Ashley Everett
Photo Credit: @ashleycmeverett Instagram
08
Nedra Phillips
Photo Credit: @ardensclosetshop Instagram
09
Gabrielle Union
Photo Credit: @gabunion Instagram
10
Toni Braxton
Photo Credit: @tonibraxton Instagram
11
Lori Harvey
Photo Credit: @loriharvey Instagram
12
Vanessa Bell Calloway
Photo Credit: @dreanicolephotography
13
Meagan Good
Photo Credit: @bokocecile
14
Ari Lennox
Photo Credit: shaughncooper
15
Angela Simmons
Photo Credit: @angelasimmons