Photo Credit: @Ciara Instagram

Warmer weather and longer days are moving in, so you already know our ladies are turning up the heat!

Beach vibes, dewy makeup looks and BAWDY seems to be the theme of this week’s star gazing roundup, with beauties including Meagan Good, Ciara, Winnie Harlow, Normani, Tabria Majors, Gabrielle Union, Toni Braxton, Lori Harvey and many more joining in on the fun.

Keep scrolling below for a look at a few of our favorite celebrity photo-ops of the week.