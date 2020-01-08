Photo by Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images

What would you do if you (and maybe your date) were cozying up in a random nightclub only for Eddie Murphy to appear on stage? Well for some lucky comedy fans, it seems to be happening.

Page Six reports that Murphy has been sneaking into comedy clubs to test new jokes in preparation for his upcoming Netflix stand-up special.

It shouldn’t come to a surprise to die-hard Murphy fans since it was reported back in September that the actor would be returning to the stage in 2020.

The comedian also told Netflix’s Present Company With Krista Smith that “I’m going to go on the road and do some stand-up.”

Murphy, who recently starred in Netflix’s stellar Dolemite Is My Name, previously told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel that he’s not at all worried about returning to stand up after years away from the mic.

“I don’t worry about stuff like that,” he said. “I tend to think constructively if I’m doing something creative.”

“I’m thinking about making it as funny as possible because I wanna shut shit down when I do it but I don’t be thinking like ‘What’s gonna happen? What’re they gonna say? Are they gonna put me on YouTube?’ That’s just part of the world now.”

Murphy knows times have changed since his last stand-up specials, and has even expressed regret over previous homophobic jokes, calling them “ignorant,” signs that he’s grown as a comedian.

It will be exciting to see what the comedian and actor brings to the stage in 2020.

