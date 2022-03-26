Happy 78th Birthday Diana Ross! 25 Vintage Photos To Celebrate

Harry Langdon/Getty Images

Today is a legend’s birthday! Songstress, actress, and originator of diva status Diana Ross turns 78 years young today.

Since her early Motown days as 1/3 of The Supremes, crafting the building blocks of R&B and Pop music, to her Oscar-nominated role in Lady Sings The Blues, to her multiple multi-platinum selling classics, Miss Ross has always been the blueprint.

Take a look at some iconic photos spanning the last 60 years of her career and personal life, in celebration of all Diana Ross has given us and all she certainly still has in store.

