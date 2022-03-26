Happy 78th Birthday Diana Ross! 25 Vintage Photos To Celebrate

Today is a legend’s birthday! Songstress, actress, and originator of diva status Diana Ross turns 78 years young today.
Since her early Motown days as 1/3 of The Supremes, crafting the building blocks of R&B and Pop music, to her Oscar-nominated role in Lady Sings The Blues, to her multiple multi-platinum selling classics, Miss Ross has always been the blueprint.
Take a look at some iconic photos spanning the last 60 years of her career and personal life, in celebration of all Diana Ross has given us and all she certainly still has in store.
01
The Supremes – 1960’s
02
Shopping in New York City – 1965
03
Portrait – 1960’s
04
Portrait – 1970’s
05
Awards Ceremony – 1973
06
ABC News ‘Americans All’ Special – 1974
07
Diana Ross in Performance
08
Portrait – 1974
09
Portrait – 1975
10
Portrait – 1975
11
Portrait – 1982
12
Soul Train – 1982
13
Diana Ross – 1980’s
14
Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam – 1982
15
Rotterdam, Netherlands – 1982
16
In Concert – 1985
17
Portrait – 1987
18
European Tour – 1994
19
Greeting Fans – 1994
20
MTV Video Music Awards – 1999
21
Mariah Carey, Diana Ross sing during VH1 Divas 2000
22
Kelly Rowland, Diana Rosss, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey at VH1 Divas 2000
23
Diana Ross & Janet Jackson at the American Music Awards – 2004
24
Christian Dior Couture Show – 2019
25
Evan Ross, Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross at Vanity Fair Oscar Party – 2019