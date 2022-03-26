Happy 78th Birthday Diana Ross! 25 Vintage Photos To Celebrate
Harry Langdon/Getty Images
By Rivea Ruff ·

Today is a legend’s birthday! Songstress, actress, and originator of diva status Diana Ross turns 78 years young today.

Since her early Motown days as 1/3 of The Supremes, crafting the building blocks of R&B and Pop music, to her Oscar-nominated role in Lady Sings The Blues, to her multiple multi-platinum selling classics, Miss Ross has always been the blueprint.

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Take a look at some iconic photos spanning the last 60 years of her career and personal life, in celebration of all Diana Ross has given us and all she certainly still has in store.

01
The Supremes – 1960’s
Photo by RB/Redferns
02
Shopping in New York City – 1965
Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
03
Portrait – 1960’s
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
04
Portrait – 1970’s
Photo by Echoes/Redferns
05
Awards Ceremony – 1973
Getty Images
06
ABC News ‘Americans All’ Special – 1974
Photo by American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images
07
Diana Ross in Performance
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
08
Portrait – 1974
GAB Archive/Redferns
09
Portrait – 1975
Harry Langdon/Getty Images
10
Portrait – 1975
Harry Langdon/Getty Images
11
Portrait – 1982
Harry Langdon/Getty Images
12
Soul Train – 1982
Soul Train via Getty Images
13
Diana Ross – 1980’s
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
14
Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam – 1982
Rob Verhorst/Redferns
15
Rotterdam, Netherlands – 1982
Rob Verhorst/Redferns
16
In Concert – 1985
Chip HIRES/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
17
Portrait – 1987
Harry Langdon/Getty Images
18
European Tour – 1994
Michael Putland/Getty Images
19
Greeting Fans – 1994
Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images
20
MTV Video Music Awards – 1999
Scott Gries/ImageDirect
21
Mariah Carey, Diana Ross sing during VH1 Divas 2000
Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
22
Kelly Rowland, Diana Rosss, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey at VH1 Divas 2000
Photo Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect
23
Diana Ross & Janet Jackson at the American Music Awards – 2004
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
24
Christian Dior Couture Show – 2019
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
25
Evan Ross, Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross at Vanity Fair Oscar Party – 2019
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

