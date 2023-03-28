Damson Idris Opens Up About ‘Snowfall’ Being Overlooked By Awards Shows

Despite being one of the most beloved shows on television by both audiences and critics, Damson Idris‘ star-making turn as Franklin Saint in FX’s nuanced crime drama Snowfall has never been recognized by the prestige Hollywood awards committees.

While speaking with Complex in a recent feature, the actor opened up about this lack of recognition and whether or not the accolades are something he is seeking. While discussing his friendship with Tyler The Creator, Idris brought up a conversation to two had at the Snowfall Season 6 premiere party.

“‘You know, it’s no elephant in the room that we’ve gone six seasons without being truly acknowledged by the higher-ups when it comes to awards.’ And it’s a conversation that many people in our community have with regards to Snowfall specifically,” Idris revealed. “So we spoke about that. You know, he spoke about his journey in music and how that also led to him wanting to be accepted at the Grammys or wanting to be accepted at the BET [Awards], but realizing that that stuff doesn’t really matter. What matters is the people and how the people take it. And people love Snowfall.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Damson Idris attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on March 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

When asked if he feels like those traditional markers of success and recognition of skill are something he desires, Idris says it’s less about the award itself than the reason why it’s given.

“If they come, they come,” Idris says of the trophies. “It’s out of my power, really. The most important thing is that those platforms make everyone feel welcomed.”

“It’s not really about getting on stage and giving a speech and winning, and being like, ‘look at me.’ Especially when you’re getting up there and they’re giving it to you because you fit a category or you’re in a community. You wanna be up there because you were the dopest, right? I do anyway.”

Still, despite not wanting to be handed accolades due to his identity, Idris recognizes the importance of inclusion and expanded recognition at these awards program for shows like him and actors that look like him.

“There’s many amazing actresses who will never get to put on a dress and walk on a red carpet, and that’s a problem. That’s the way we could better the actor industry.”