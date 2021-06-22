Chris Brown Reportedly Accused Of Battery Against Los Angeles Woman

The music industry’s favorite R&B bad boy is making headlines—and not for dropping another single. Shortly following the release of his new single “Angles” featuring Wale, reports have stated that Chris Brown is being accused of battery against a woman in Los Angeles. According to NBC, the Grammy-winning performer reportedly struck a woman during an argument in a California residence.

According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday, as reported by NBC News, “officers responded to a report of an argument at a residence in the 19600 block of Citrus Ridge Drive in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.” Furthermore, no injuries have been reported and it is unclear if the 32-year-old singer will face any charges.

TMZ, who exclusively reported the story, reported that the unnamed victim “claimed the slap made part of her weave come out.” While Brown was reported as the suspect when police took down a battery report, no arrests have been made.

More developments on this story to follow.