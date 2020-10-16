Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Files Probate Case Because Actor Died Without A Will

Add Chadwick Boseman to the long list of nearly 70% of African Americans who have no will or estate plan in place.

Chadwick Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, recently filed a probate case to ask a judge to make her an administrator with limited authority of his estate, which is reportedly worth nearly $1 million.

Despite the importance of estate planning, Boseman never put one in place before succumbing to a four-year battle with colon cancer. Without a will and without children, the surviving spouse (in this case, Ledward) typically inherits all the assets of the probate estate.

Ledward quietly married the Black Panther star shortly before his death. The pair started dating before Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, and reportedly got engaged last year.

The late actor’s family confirmed that he and Ledward had tied the knot in a statement announcing his death. “He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side,” said an Instagram statement from his representatives.

During a March 2019 acceptance speech at the NAACP Image Awards, Boseman gave a special shout out to Ledward, saying, “Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. I love you.” In return, she blew him a kiss and said “I love you” right back.