Ledisi, Billy Porter & More Celebs React To Mary Wilson’s Passing

Following the news of legend and original Supremes member Mary Wilson’s death, many celebrities took to social media to express an outpouring of love and admiration for the R&B/Soul vocalist.
Stars including Ledisi, Questlove, Billy Porter, and more expressed condolences over the heartbreaking news that was confirmed by Wilson’s publicist early Tuesday morning:
Wilson’s longtime publicist, Jay Schwartz, confirmed the 76-year-old died suddenly at her home in Henderson Nevada. Because of COVID, a private service will be held, with plans for a public memorial for later this year.
In addition to being a part of the best-charting female group in U.S. history, Wilson went on to become a New York Times bestselling author in 1986 with the debut of her autobiography, Dreamgirl: My Life as a Supreme.
She was also heavily involved with charitable organizations including the American Cancer Society, UNICEF, and NAACP. Wilson found acclaimed success as a concert singer and, along with her bandmates Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.