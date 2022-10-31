9 Celebrity Podcasts We Can’t Stop Listening To

Podcasts have been around for the better part of the last decade, spiking in popularity over the course of the pandemic, providing an alternative to talk radio that examines topics, perspectives, and personalities that provoke thought and entertain.
But did you realize some of your favorite celebrities host their own weekly conversations about topics near and dear to their hearts? Whether they hail from a long career in interviewing and hosting thought-provoking conversations, or their professional path is completely opposite from moderation, these stars are at the forefront of podcasting in the modern age of the platform.
Take a look at some of the celebrity-hosted podcasts you should check out during your commute (or just to pass the time).
01
Meghan Markle – Archetypes
No stranger to assumptions and accusations herself, the Duchess of Sussex uses her platform to confront, examine, and dismantle the labels created to hold women back. In the first weeks of her show, she’s already taken down the ‘angry Black woman’ trope
alongside Issa Rae and Ziwe.
02
Tank – R&B Money
Delving into the passion and work that goes into creating R&B music alongside the singers and songwriters who make the industry tick, Tank holds weekly conversations with some of the top figures in R&B today.
03
Michelle Obama – The Michelle Obama Podcast
The former FLOTUS dives deeply into the interpersonal relationships that make us who we are, speaking directly with family, friends, and loved ones about the impact these relationships have.
04
2 Chainz – Me & Halo
Perhaps the only celebrity father-son podcast, especially featuring a kid under ten. 2 Chainz has weekly conversations about life and goals with the youngest of his three children, 7-year-old Halo. Charismatic beyond his years, Halo frequently drops gems on his loving father or leaves him in stitches.
05
Oprah Winfrey – Super Soul
An offshoot of her OWN Super Soul Sundays, the host shares personally-picked conversations with thought leaders, spiritual advisors, and mind/body/soul care professionals about some of the biggest questions and most relevant and personal topics in life.
06
Questlove – Questlove Supreme
Tune in as the DJ and Academy Award-winning music historian hosts weekly conversations about music legends, personal anecdotes, and the stories behind some of the greatest songs of all times.
07
Angie Martinez – IRL
Angie Martinez extends her extensive experience in celebrity interviewing to the Podcast world, hosting thought-provoking and eye-opening conversations
with some of the stars she’s known for decades.
08
T-Pain – Nappy Boy Radio
Chatting with his good friends about his favorite topics – music, cars, gaming, tech, liquor, and more – T-Pain takes listeners and watchers on a conversational ride like no other.
09
Tayshia Adams, Natasha Parker – Clickbait With Bachelor Nation
Join these Bachelorettes each week as they weigh in on hot topics, pop culture, and of course, all things The Bachelor in this animated entertainment chat session.