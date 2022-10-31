9 Celebrity Podcasts We Can’t Stop Listening To

Podcasts have been around for the better part of the last decade, spiking in popularity over the course of the pandemic, providing an alternative to talk radio that examines topics, perspectives, and personalities that provoke thought and entertain.

But did you realize some of your favorite celebrities host their own weekly conversations about topics near and dear to their hearts? Whether they hail from a long career in interviewing and hosting thought-provoking conversations, or their professional path is completely opposite from moderation, these stars are at the forefront of podcasting in the modern age of the platform.

Take a look at some of the celebrity-hosted podcasts you should check out during your commute (or just to pass the time).