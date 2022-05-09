Mother’s Day is special for every mom, but it’s particularly special for first-time mothers. People just getting used to the intense routine of caring for an infant, those settling into such routines, all falling in love with motherhood. From authors to actresses, musicians and influencers, everyone getting to celebrate their first Mother’s Day found joy in the day, no matter how they marked the occasion. See the big and small ways these new moms embraced the holiday.

Elaine Welteroth

The author, journalist and TV personality is a brand-spanking new mom, welcoming her first child, a baby boy, in late April. She shared a reel of her experiences parenting thus far with the message, “I’m so in love. Mom-ing is way better than I ever could have imagined.” She also kicked back and relaxed, taking a luxurious bath and was showered with flowers from loved ones.

Kashdoll

Gucci gang! Rapper Kashdoll, her partner and son Kash were all decked out in Gucci to celebrate the holiday. The “Ice Me Out” MC said, “I have a different level of respect for mothers every [sic] since i became one myself but also another level of disrespect for mothers and fathers who don’t play their part!”

“happy Mother’s Day ladies!!!” she added. “We actually need a whole month.”

Taina Williams

Preparing to welcome her second child shortly, Taina Williams enjoyed her Mother’s Day with a fancy dinner put on by her partner, rapper G Herbo. She took photos with him and her firstborn, son Essex, who was welcomed into the world at the end of May last year. “Thank you for the greatest gifts of all time,” she wrote in commemoration of the holiday.

Aja Naomi King

The actress shared the news last June that she welcomed her first child. She showed off her sweet baby boy in a photo for Mother’s Day honoring both him and and her own mother on the holiday. “Thank you for making me a mommy. Thank you for being my mommy,” she wrote. “Happy Mother’s Day.”

Amara La Negra

The Love and Hip Hop Miami star shared photos from throughout her pregnancy for Mother’s Day, while also enjoying celebrating her mother with a small gathering at her home. She gave birth to her twin girls Sumajestad and Sualteza in March and welcomed them home last month after a NICU stay.

Sydel Curry-Lee

After a whirlwind journey to motherhood, Sydel Curry-Lee couldn’t have been happier to celebrate her first Mother’s Day. She welcomed her first child, son Daxon, in November. “To desire something so deeply, what an honor it is to fulfill. To be your mama,” she wrote to her son. “To the one who made me a mommy. The JOY and PURPOSE you bring to my life is more than I could ever imagine! It gets sweeter each day! Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there. You’re doing a great job!”

Kelly McCreary

The Grey’s Anatomy star welcomed her first child in October. She celebrated her first Mother’s Day with flowers and sweet gifts from loved ones. She also showered her mother and daughter with love on the special day. “Salute to my Mama, whose superwoman capabilities I could always see, but appreciate now more than ever…she wrote. “And to my Indigo Wren, you are just a light in this world. The very best part of every day. Thank you for choosing me to be your Mama.”