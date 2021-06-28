Loading the player…

Celebrities know how to get the Internet talking, especially when they share big personal news, like a wedding, or break records on the charts or at awards shows. But there never seems to be quite as much collective joy across the Internet than when a celebrity mom-to-be reveals that she’s expecting. The biggest surprise announcements happen when their fans least expect it and leave them celebrating and sharing the news for weeks. Some celeb mamas are well known for stopping the world with their baby news, ahem, Beyoncé, and we love to see it! Here’s a recap of some of the biggest celebrity pregnancy announcements of all time and the celebs who got us talking with their motherhood glows.

01 Beyoncé When Beyoncé just casually popped by our timelinges to reveal she and hubby JAY-Z were expecting twins, it was the shock of a lifetime for her loyal fanbase, the Beyhive. “We have been blessed two times over.” she wrote on Instagram, warming hearts across the globe. It became the most like Instagram post of 2017. She later welcomed twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir. 02 Cardi B On April 7th 2018, rapper Nicki Minaj used her historic guest performance on ‘SNL’ to reveal that she was pregnant with her first child, daughter Kulture, whose dad is her husband Offset. At first, wearing a feathered outfit camouflaging her growing belly during her performance of singles “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi,” Cardi kept fans in the dark. Then later, she stepped onstage in this body hugging look that nearly broke Twitter in real time. 03 Serena Williams Serena Williams accidentally told the world she was pregnant via Snapchat and mass hysteria erupted. In the caption, the 35-year-old world renowned athlete also revealed that she was about 20 weeks along in her pregnancy. Later, she revealed she had not intended to share that post with the world, but at that point everyone was sharing in she and husband Alexis Ohanian’s baby joy. Instagram 04 Ciara In 2016, the singer and her hubby, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, shared their exciting news with matching Instagram posts with the most adorable corresponding captions. “On this special Birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I’m excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give,” Ciara captioned her a beautiful photo of her and Wilson cradling her bump. In April 2017, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna Princess Wilson. 05 Nicki Minaj In July 2020, the Megatron rapper let the world know she was going to be a mom by posting this fabulous and fun maternity photo on Instagram with the caption “#preggers”. She was pregnant with her son, whom she lovingly calls “Papa Bear”. 06 Beyoncé In August 2011, a very pregnant Beyoncé stole the show when she opened her blazer at the end of a now iconic performance of her hit single “Love On Top” at the MTV Video Music Awards and revealed her growing baby bump. At the time, Queen Bey was expecting she and husband JAY’Z’s first child, Blue Ivy Carter. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) 07 Cardi B At the 2021 BET Awards, Cardi B revealed that she and her husband Offset were expecting their second child together by showing off her growing baby bump on stage during their performance. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) 08 Cardi B Soon after, she followed up the big reveal by sharing this stunning photo via Instagram. AB+DM