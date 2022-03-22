Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for TIME; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna; Instagram

The babies are coming! Now that we’re in spring and stars of all kinds have announced they’re expecting, we can finally put together a proper roundup of the ladies who are bumpin’ around and are due to give birth this year. From Rihanna, who has been redefining pregnancy style by making her bump the centerpiece of her style, to Amara La Negra who has been carrying twin girls like it’s nothin and Keke Wyatt, doing what she almost does best (nothing beats that voice!) by expanding her large brood, many little bundles of joy are coming from your favorites in 2022.

If you need a refresher, scroll for all the celebrity moms-to-be.

01 Rihanna Rih Rih and ASAP Rocky revealed that they are expecting their first child together in January. The star is currently in her third trimester and joked that she would be “psycho” as a mom when it comes to protecting her kids. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna 02 Elaine Welteroth Back in October, the author, journalist and TV personality revealed that she and husband Jonathan Singletary were expecting their first child. Despite the fact that she has dealt with COVID and a condition called symphysis pubis dysfunction, Welteroth is pushing through and in her ninth month, and she’s gained a lot of support and a sense of community from moms in her life and online. “Extra grateful for the mamas I can text at 3am and commiserate with,” she recently shared on Instagram. “We are in this thing together!!” Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for TIME 03 Amara La Negra The star is expecting twin girls and shared the news last fall. She recently had a baby shower and opened up to ESSENCE in January about how her girls have motivated her. “I always said, one day when my children come, I want to be able to create generational wealth that my parents weren’t able to create for me. All the investments I have are my way of creating generational wealth for them. It’s important, especially coming from an immigrant mother,” she said. “I want to be able to show them all the great things I was able to do on my own. I want to make sure I raise two empowered and empowering women because my mom did that for me. This is going to be a very interesting journey and I can’t wait to share it with everyone — this new stage in my life.” Instagram 04 Keke Wyatt Wyatt had everyone talking after revealing in February that she’s expecting her 11th child (in reality, this is her ninth biological child but she calls husband Zackariah Darring’s daughter and ex-husband Michael Ford’s daughter her own). She recently shared that the baby was diagnosed with Trisomy 13, a rare genetic disorder, but she says her family “will continue to believe the report of the Lord!” Rick Kern/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation 05 Amani and Woody Our faves from the New Orleans season of Married at First Sight exclusively shared through ESSENCE that they’re expecting their first child. She was six months along at that time and first found out after mistaking morning sickness for food poisoning. “We found out I was pregnant after I was about 8 weeks,” she tells us. “I had been feeling pretty sick after a visit to L.A. filming for the MAFS Boston special. I assumed it was food poisoning from ahi tuna but Woody hoped I was expecting.” REEM PHOTOGRAPHY (@PHOTOSBYREEM) 06 Jesseca Dupart In January, Dupart, the Kaleidoscope Hair founder and then-fiancée Da Brat announced they were “extending” their family. They wed on February 22, 2022 and right after that celebration, Brat talked about her excitement over entering motherhood. “It makes me nervous, but it makes me excited, too. It’s all this excited nervousness,” she told PEOPLE. “We talk a lot about it. We pray about it. We want to raise the most beautiful, respectful, loving child and we want our child to carry out our legacy. This child is going to be loved unlike ever before and spoiled unlike ever before, but in a good way.” Instagram 07 Jessica Dime The former Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star announced in February that she and husband Shawne Williams are expecting their second child after welcoming daughter Blessing in 2018. She broke the news on a flotation device in a pool with the caption, “The Greatest Love.” On March 11, the couple had a baby shower for their newest addition, meaning he or she will soon be arriving! Instagram 08 Taina Williams The social media influencer (and daughter of former Love and Hip Hop star Emily B) is expecting her second child with boyfriend, rapper G Herbo. She shared the news, including that they’re expecting a girl, on December 24, months after they welcomed their first child, son Essex in May 2021. Instagram 09 Shay Johnson The former Love and Hip Hop Miami (and Atlanta, too!) star revealed in February that she’s expecting her first child. “I’ve wanted a baby for so long and it is finally happening,” she said while sharing the cover of Kontrol Mag, where she showed off her bump. “Thank you to all of my friends and family who kept my secret and made sure this moment was everything I wanted it to be. I’m excited to be a new mom and start my new journey with my new blessing.” Instagram

Loading the player...