13 Sweet Photos Of Stars With Their Mothers

Mother’s Day is just about here, and it’s a holiday that’s important to everyone, including the stars. They, like the rest of us, take to social media to shower their moms with all the love and honor they deserve. “Happy Mother’s Day to my gorgeous mom Theresa Marie Glass Union. She raised 3 ballsy global citizens and adopted 3 more after 60. My mom is simply the sh-t,” Gabrielle Union wrote about her lovely mother Theresa on Facebook back in 2017. “She reminds me every day that I have a lot more to give and lot more to teach and that patience is a talent and a gift.”
“Mother’s Day may be around the corner, but one day is simply not enough to show my love for my mom Darlene!” said Tia Mowry on Instagram recently. “She has been my rock and the foundation for teaching me how to be a strong black woman. Love you momma!!!”
They celebrate their moms, whether with new wardrobes or lavish gifts or huge dedications on social media, all to say thank you. We love seeing the bonds stars have with their mothers and in honor of Sunday’s holiday, collected photos of celebs sharing sweet moments with their favorite girls. From kisses to collecting awards from them and smiling together on the red carpet, see just a few heartwarming images below!