13 Sweet Photos Of Stars With Their Mothers
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Mother’s Day is just about here, and it’s a holiday that’s important to everyone, including the stars. They, like the rest of us, take to social media to shower their moms with all the love and honor they deserve. “Happy Mother’s Day to my gorgeous mom Theresa Marie Glass Union. She raised 3 ballsy global citizens and adopted 3 more after 60. My mom is simply the sh-t,” Gabrielle Union wrote about her lovely mother Theresa on Facebook back in 2017. “She reminds me every day that I have a lot more to give and lot more to teach and that patience is a talent and a gift.”

“Mother’s Day may be around the corner, but one day is simply not enough to show my love for my mom Darlene!” said Tia Mowry on Instagram recently. “She has been my rock and the foundation for teaching me how to be a strong black woman. Love you momma!!!”

They celebrate their moms, whether with new wardrobes or lavish gifts or huge dedications on social media, all to say thank you. We love seeing the bonds stars have with their mothers and in honor of Sunday’s holiday, collected photos of celebs sharing sweet moments with their favorite girls. From kisses to collecting awards from them and smiling together on the red carpet, see just a few heartwarming images below!

01
Ciara and Mom Jackie in 2019
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
02
SZA and Her Mom in 2017
Paul Zimmerman/WireImage
03
Zazie Beetz and Mom Michelle in 2018
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
04
Teyana Taylor and Mom Nikki in 2008
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
05
Mary J. Blige and Mom Cora in 2019
Paras Griffin/Getty Images
06
Rihanna and Mom Monica in 2013
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
07
Lizzo and Mom Shari in 2019
Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp
08
Brandy and Mom Sonja in 2015
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
09
Tia & Tamera Mowry and Mom Darlene in 2007
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc for Variety Magazine
10
Taraji P. Henson and Mom Bernice in 2010
Donato Sardella/WireImage
11
Janelle Monáe and Mom Janet in 2016
Noam Galai/WireImage
12
Storm Reid and Mom Robyn in 2021
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
13
Gabrielle Union and Mom Theresa in 2018
Johnny Nunez/FilmMagic

