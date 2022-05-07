13 Sweet Photos Of Stars With Their Mothers

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Mother’s Day is just about here, and it’s a holiday that’s important to everyone, including the stars. They, like the rest of us, take to social media to shower their moms with all the love and honor they deserve. “Happy Mother’s Day to my gorgeous mom Theresa Marie Glass Union. She raised 3 ballsy global citizens and adopted 3 more after 60. My mom is simply the sh-t,” Gabrielle Union wrote about her lovely mother Theresa on Facebook back in 2017. “She reminds me every day that I have a lot more to give and lot more to teach and that patience is a talent and a gift.”

“Mother’s Day may be around the corner, but one day is simply not enough to show my love for my mom Darlene!” said Tia Mowry on Instagram recently. “She has been my rock and the foundation for teaching me how to be a strong black woman. Love you momma!!!”

They celebrate their moms, whether with new wardrobes or lavish gifts or huge dedications on social media, all to say thank you. We love seeing the bonds stars have with their mothers and in honor of Sunday’s holiday, collected photos of celebs sharing sweet moments with their favorite girls. From kisses to collecting awards from them and smiling together on the red carpet, see just a few heartwarming images below!

01 Ciara and Mom Jackie in 2019 Leon Bennett/Getty Images 02 SZA and Her Mom in 2017 Paul Zimmerman/WireImage 03 Zazie Beetz and Mom Michelle in 2018 FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images 04 Teyana Taylor and Mom Nikki in 2008 Johnny Nunez/WireImage 05 Mary J. Blige and Mom Cora in 2019 Paras Griffin/Getty Images 06 Rihanna and Mom Monica in 2013 Kevin Winter/Getty Images 07 Lizzo and Mom Shari in 2019 Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp 08 Brandy and Mom Sonja in 2015 Johnny Nunez/WireImage 09 Tia & Tamera Mowry and Mom Darlene in 2007 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc for Variety Magazine 10 Taraji P. Henson and Mom Bernice in 2010 Donato Sardella/WireImage 11 Janelle Monáe and Mom Janet in 2016 Noam Galai/WireImage 12 Storm Reid and Mom Robyn in 2021 Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images 13 Gabrielle Union and Mom Theresa in 2018 Johnny Nunez/FilmMagic