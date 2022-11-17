Home · Celebrity

Twinning! Did You Know These Celebrities Shared A Birthday?

With 8 billion people now populating the planet and only 365 days in the year, it's no surprise that some of your faves share their special day.
Twinning! Did You Know These Celebrities Share A Birthday?
By Rivea Ruff ·

Everyone gets that one personal holiday per year, the unique date that marks the day they entered the world.

But with 8 billion people now populating the planet and only 365 days in the year, millions of people across the planet share birthdates. Naturally, celebrities are no different.

Some of your faves, from Halle Berry and Marsai Martin, to Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross share their big days. See which of your faves share their special date on the calendar below!

01
January 17: Dwyane Wade, Michelle Obama, Steve Harvey
Twinning! Did You Know These Celebrities Share A Birthday?
02
January 14: Slick Rick and LL Cool J
Twinning! Did You Know These Celebrities Share A Birthday?
03
January 28: J. Cole and Rick Ross
Twinning! Did You Know These Celebrities Share A Birthday?
04
February 11: Kelly Rowland, Brandy, Caresha Brownlee (Yung Miami)
Twinning! Did You Know These Celebrities Share A Birthday?
05
March 1: Lupita Nyong’o and Harry Belafonte
Twinning! Did You Know These Celebrities Share A Birthday?
06
March 6: Tyler The Creator and Shaquille O’Neal
Twinning! Did You Know These Celebrities Share A Birthday?
07
March 27: Mariah Carey and Halle Bailey
Twinning! Did You Know These Celebrities Share A Birthday?
08
May 17: Karrueche Tran, Kandi Burruss, Lena Waithe
Twinning! Did You Know These Celebrities Share A Birthday?
09
May 23: Ryan Coogler and Maxwell
Twinning! Did You Know These Celebrities Share A Birthday?
10
May 27: Andre 3000 and Jadakiss
Twinning! Did You Know These Celebrities Share A Birthday?
11
June 1: Zazie Beetz and Morgan Freeman
Twinning! Did You Know These Celebrities Share A Birthday?
12
July 15: Yahya Abdul-Mateen, II and Forest Whitaker
Twinning! Did You Know These Celebrities Share A Birthday?
13
August 14: Halle Berry and Marsai Martin
Twinning! Did You Know These Celebrities Share A Birthday?
14
August 14: Magic Johnson, Jackee Harry
Twinning! Did You Know These Celebrities Share A Birthday?
15
October 24: Drake and Monica
Twinning! Did You Know These Celebrities Share A Birthday?
16
October 29: Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross
Twinning! Did You Know These Celebrities Share A Birthday?
17
December 13: Jamie Foxx and Nene Leakes
Twinning! Did You Know These Celebrities Share A Birthday?
TOPICS: 