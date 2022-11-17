Twinning! Did You Know These Celebrities Share A Birthday?

Everyone gets that one personal holiday per year, the unique date that marks the day they entered the world.

But with 8 billion people now populating the planet and only 365 days in the year, millions of people across the planet share birthdates. Naturally, celebrities are no different.

Some of your faves, from Halle Berry and Marsai Martin, to Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross share their big days. See which of your faves share their special date on the calendar below!