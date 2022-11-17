Twinning! Did You Know These Celebrities Share A Birthday?

Everyone gets that one personal holiday per year, the unique date that marks the day they entered the world.
But with 8 billion people now populating the planet and only 365 days in the year, millions of people across the planet share birthdates. Naturally, celebrities are no different.
Some of your faves, from Halle Berry and Marsai Martin, to Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross share their big days. See which of your faves share their special date on the calendar below!
01
January 17: Dwyane Wade, Michelle Obama, Steve Harvey
02
January 14: Slick Rick and LL Cool J
03
January 28: J. Cole and Rick Ross
04
February 11: Kelly Rowland, Brandy, Caresha Brownlee (Yung Miami)
05
March 1: Lupita Nyong’o and Harry Belafonte
06
March 6: Tyler The Creator and Shaquille O’Neal
07
March 27: Mariah Carey and Halle Bailey
08
May 17: Karrueche Tran, Kandi Burruss, Lena Waithe
09
May 23: Ryan Coogler and Maxwell
10
May 27: Andre 3000 and Jadakiss
11
June 1: Zazie Beetz and Morgan Freeman
12
July 15: Yahya Abdul-Mateen, II and Forest Whitaker
13
August 14: Halle Berry and Marsai Martin
14
August 14: Magic Johnson, Jackee Harry
15
October 24: Drake and Monica
16
October 29: Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross
17
December 13: Jamie Foxx and Nene Leakes