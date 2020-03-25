Celebrities Join Tyler Perry’s New Challenge To Inspire Others Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images

Tyler Perry and a few celebrity friends are hoping to inspire you amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier this week, the media mogul took to Instagram to launch the #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge, which sees participants singing “He’s Got The Who World In His Hands” to inspire others to pray and “trust that it’s all in God’s hands.”

Stars like Mariah Carey, Usher, Jill Scott, and duo Chloe x Halle have joined the challenge, which Perry hopes will “become a prayer for our whole world.”

Tons of celebs have taken to social media to lift spirits amid the pandemic. Zöe Kravitz, Maya Rudolph, and Leslie Odom Jr. recently joined actress Gal Gadot to sing John Lennon’s 1971 hit “Imagine.”

Others, like DJ D-Nice and Miguel, have thrown virtual parties or held Instagram Live concerts.

