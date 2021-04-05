How Ciara, Mariah Carey & More Celebs Celebrated Easter

Although this year’s Easter holiday weekend didn’t differ much from last year’s secluded festivities, stars like Ciara, Mariah Carey, and Lance Gross took to social media to share how their families are celebrating Resurrection Sunday.
Football star Russell Wilson took to his Instagram to share an absolutely adorable video of his family of five with wife Ciara posing with the Easter bunny, among balloons and other fun decor and they were just one of the famous families to do so. From selfies to family shots and even some throwback pictures courtesy of the stars themselves, here are the heartwarming posts celebrities shared to celebrate Easter this year.
Letoya Luckett
Letoya’s son Tysun Wolf shared his first Easter with big sister Gianna Iman.
Lance Gross
The actor shared adorable photos of his two children, Berkeley and Lennon, with wife Rebecca Jefferson.
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon and model Brittany Bell took a fun family picture, complete with bunny ears, and their two children, Golden and Powerful
Viola Davis
The Academy-Award winner shared a sweet photo of her daughter, Genasis, with none other than the Easter bunny.
Yara Shahidi
The Grown-ish star shared the cutest throwback of herself many Easter holidays ago.
Jordyn Woods
Woods looked stunning next to a showcase of giant Easter eggs, complete with pastel colors to match her fitting attire.
Toya Bush Harris
The Married to Medicine star shared a cute family photo of her and husband, Eugene Harris, and their two sons, Ashton and Avery.
Russell Westbrook
The NBA star shared the most heartwarming photo on his Instagram of his wife and their three children, Noah, Skye, and Jordyn
Tamron Hall
Host and investigative reporter Tamron Hall shared the most adorable photo of her son Moses, following a successful egg hunt.
Mariah Carey
In true Mariah Carey fashion, the record-breaking singer shared herself wearing bunny ears in celebration on her Instagram.