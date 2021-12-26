The Stars Celebrated Christmas 2021 With These Sweet And Stylish Holiday Photos

Instagram

In years past, celebrities would go all out leading up to the holidays. They would do holiday cards in elaborate, matching ensembles and release them well before Christmas. But this year, many stars went a different route. Some released their holiday photos right before the holiday or on it. Others just took photos after opening their gifts, decked in PJs and Santa hats. However your favorites chose to ring in the holiday with their loved ones, we’re still cheesing over how cute all the celebratory images turned out.

Ciara and Russell Wilson

CiCi and Russ got their family all decked out in matching leopard print pajamas and invited Santa and Mrs. Claus over for a quick photo shoot.

Victoria Monet

The singer/songwriter and her beau, John Gaines, looked stunning (you hear me!) alongside daughter Hazel for their holiday family photos — baby girl’s first.

The Harveys

Marjorie, Steve and their brood pulled out the silk pajamas and Santa hats for some cute Christmas day photos.

Nicki Minaj

The MC, her husband and their adorable son, whom she calls ‘Papa Bear,’ did traditional family photos for Christmas, dressed in black.

Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane

The couple and their 1-year-old son Ice posed in front of a towering Christmas tree as iced out as the jewelry they usually wear.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

It’s the hair for us! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children, Archie and Lili, had one of the more simple star holiday cards, but it certainly was a standout of the season.

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon

The Weatherspoons got all gussied up for their holiday card, wearing tuxedos, a ball gown — and crispy white sneakers for Titan and Noah.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker

Kandi and her lovely family did both a fancy photo shoot in black tie looks (and Vans sneakers), and one in matching holiday PJs. We’re especially fond of the laid back PJ looks!

Mariah Carey

If you flip to the second page, you’ll find Carey with Roc and Roe, as well as Santa Claus, all together for a sweet family photo in matching silky PJs.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict

How cute are Tia, Cory and their family in these coordinated Christmas jammies?

Marlo Hampton

The newly crowned peach holder did an elaborate and themed holiday photo shoot with her nephews, giving us their take on The Nutcracker.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia

For all the efforts some stars made, sometimes wearing simple matching pajamas with the ones you love (and a bonnet for good hair protecting measure) is good enough!