Cassie is remembering the man she called “Pop” after her beloved grandfather passed away.

The R&B singer and new mom remembered her late grandfather in a heartfelt post on Instagram Sunday. A photo she shared showed the two smiling while holding hands.

“I wish I could hug you,” she wrote in the photo’s caption. “I miss and love you, Pop.”

“I pray that you can feel my heart. Sending all of my love to Nana and my entire family,” Cassie continued. “I wish I could be with you guys right now. I love you 💔♥️.”

Cassie’s husband Alex Fine also shared his condolences, writing on the post in a comment: “Such a great man.”

Other celebrity friends offered their condolences as well.

Kelly Rowland expressed her thoughts via emoji, “🙏🏾🙏🏾,” while stylist June Ambrose wrote, “🙏🏽Sending you love @cassie.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Cassie’s family.