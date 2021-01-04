Cardi B Won’t Let Her Daughter Listen To Explicit “W.A.P.” Lyrics

Despite Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion having arguably one of the hottest songs of 2020, there’s one fan who is prohibited from listening — her daughter, Kulture Kiari. And of course, it’s for good reason.

In an Instagram live video from New Year’s Eve, the rapper slash fashion icon slash mother treated fans to a private performance of the explicit hip hop hit, “W.A.P.” when things took an unexpected turn. Kulture walked into the room, and Cardi swiftly made sure that the record was turned off. As most moms would!

This comes as no surprise, considering in Cardi B’s previous defense of the song, she’s always noted that it is strictly for adults. “No, of course I don’t want my child to listen to this song and everything — but it’s for adults,” she said.

One thing about Cardi however, is that she’s always going to speak her mind, regardless of the topic. So it comes as no surprise that when speaking on the song, “W.A.P.” was any different. “The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people, but my thing is I grew up listening to this type of music,” explained Cardi. “Other people might think it’s strange and vulgar, but to me it’s almost like really normal, you know what I’m saying?”

She added: “You wanna know something? It’s what people wanna hear. If people didn’t wanna hear it, if they were so afraid to hear it, it wouldn’t be doing as good.”