Cardi B And Offset Take Us On A Tour Of Their New House

Cardi B and Offset have a new home and it’s spectacular.

The duo bought a six-acre megamansion in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, reported to have cost about $5.8 million.

Last week, Cardi took her 56 million instagram followers on a tour, taking us through each room of the house, which includes a gun range.

“[Offset] and I been house hunting for the past two years with our realtor…It has been a roller roller coaster!” she said. “Houses that [Offset] liked there was always a room I didn’t like that we couldn’t agreed on…and a couple houses that I liked [Offset] said no because the areas they where in are not too good.”

But they were able to find their dream home—just in time for Christmas.

According to Variety, the house includes “wood-paneled library/study, a fireplace-equipped family room attached to the eat-in kitchen, and an upstairs master suite that offers coffered ceilings, a campy four-poster gilded bed, private sitting room with fireplace, spa-style bathroom and his-and-hers dressing room/closet so huge that occupants must require ladders to reach the topmost shelves.”

The publication continued: “There are also four additional ensuite bedrooms, a lounge with wet bar, a games room, and a spacious outdoor terrace with a secondary kitchen for convenient alfresco dining. The backyard encompasses rolling lawns, an irregularly-shaped infinity pool, various fountains and sculpted European-style hedgerows.”

Congrats to the happy couple.



